Titans Still Looking to Add Safety
NASHVILLE — Brian Callahan, barely in his first year as the Tennessee Titans coach, has shown that he is not afraid to admit when there is more work to do in building a stronger team. He seems to have a good balance between recognizing the need for depth in certain positions and showing respect for the current roster.
During Thursday's press conference, Callahan was asked about the safety prospects. Although Titans general manager Ran Carthon has added several players in free agency, such as L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie at cornerback, the safety group remains unaddressed as far as adding new players from outside last season's roster.
"Yeah. There's always there's there's definitely room to add, And those conversations are ongoing. You know, there are still players out there. The free agency isn't over, and there are still conversations with agents and conversations with players. That stuff continues."
Elijah Molden and Amani Hooker are the likely starters, but there aren't any proven options behind them on the current roster. The good news for the Titans is there are several prominent free agents on the market, including Justin Simmons, Marcus Maye, Jamal Adams, and Quandre Diggs.
Callahan's thoughts are similar to views expressed by Carthon after the draft.
"Yeah, we're going to continue to look at the safety spot," Carthon said. "That's one that we're going to address. Like we talked about before, there are a lot of good veteran safeties out there on the street, and we knew that there would be. So, you didn't have to overreach for a guy, if you will, in the draft knowing what was available on the street."
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!