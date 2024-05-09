Former Titans LB Gaining Interest From Three Teams
NASHVILLE — A former Tennessee Titans linebacker could be inching closer to finding a home for the 2024 NFL season.
AllTitans can confirm that former Titans linebacker Bud Dupree has visited the Chargers in free agency. What's more, the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers, two prominent teams, have also expressed their keen interest in the edge rusher, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Steelers initially drafted the 31-year-old in the first round of the 2015 draft. After six seasons in the black and gold, he signed with the Titans and played for them in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
There's a chance Dupree could stay with the Falcons, where last season he racked up 6.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and eight QB hits. He defensed three passes and forced two fumbles in 16 games.
In 119 games, Dupree has amassed 53 sacks, 70 tackles for loss, and 90 QB hits, with 99 starts.
