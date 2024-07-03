Titans Take All-SEC Edge Rusher in 2025 Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans made some massive moves to improve their roster this offseason, but in all likelihood, they're still a year or two off from truly competing.
Tennessee added some strong veteran presence over the offseason, but the continued development of the younger players and further additions through the draft will be the key to sustained success. The Titans have a good start in that department, and should continue to add more youth as the years go on.
While the average fan likely won't think about the draft until the offseason, it's a year-round activity for dedicated analysts.
ESPN's Matt Miller recently released an early 2025 mock draft, which includes a projection that should make many Titans fans very happy. At No. 4 overall, Miller has the Titans selecting Tennessee Volunteers edge rusher James Pearce Jr., keeping him in the state.
"This is a prove-it season for quarterback Will Levis as a second-year starter, but the early returns were good enough that we can forget about quarterbacks at the top of the draft for now," Miller writes. "Instead, the Titans could land my preseason No. 1 overall player -- and an in-state prospect. At 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, Pearce has special quickness around the edge, picking up 9.5 sacks last season. He also flashed his all-around game with a 52-yard pick-six last season. Pearce would be an instant boost opposite Harold Landry III."
Despite starting just three out of 13 games last season, Pearce proved to be a force on the edge. The Charlotte native accounted for 28 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks to earn first-team All-SEC honors. Now, he's projected to take on an even bigger role and could easily cement himself as a top-10 pick.
The Titans have a decent edge rusher group with Landry and Arden Key as the headliners, but no true game-changers. Pearce not only has that potential, but would make local Titans fans very happy.
