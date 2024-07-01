Titans QB Situation Among NFL's Worst
The Tennessee Titans are going into the season handing second-year pro Will Levis the keys to the offense, and in some cases, the franchise as well.
That's a big risk for the Titans, which is why Bleacher Report writer Ryan Fowler ranked Tennessee as the eighth-worst quarterback situation in the NFL coming into the season.
"The Titans offense is expected to take a step this fall. And with new HC Brian Callahan in the building, the onus on Will Levis to elevate the group remains of the utmost importance," Fowler writes.
"This ranking isn't to say we expect Levis to falter, he should be league average in 2024, but numbers are numbers and Levis ranked 24th in QBR among signal callers with at least nine appearances last fall. A ranking that saw him sit behind Cincinnati's Jake Browning and the Giants' tandem of Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor."
The only teams with worse quarterback situations on the list were the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.
A lot of the criticism surrounding the Titans comes from the uncertainty that Levis brings. It remains to be seen if he can truly be a franchise quarterback, but this year should provide the answers.
Levis has an improved offensive line with No. 7 overall pick JC Latham protecting his blindside. He also has Peter Skoronski in his second year at guard and veteran free agent Lloyd Cushenberry III anchoring the offensive line at the center position.
Add in the fact that Levis also has DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to throw to and he has been set up to succeed. He also has a new running back in Tony Pollard that should give him the opportunity to use him in a receiver role moreso than Derrick Henry, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason.
If Levis cannot find a way to improve the Titans in the 2024 season, it likely will mean the quarterback situation changes again in next year's offseason with a new player looking to take over for him.
