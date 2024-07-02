Titans OL Due for Breakout
The Tennessee Titans are hoping for a much better offensive line in the upcoming season, and that includes a second-year leap from last year's No. 11 overall pick Peter Skoronski.
Skoronski came fresh out of Northwestern as one of the best left tackles in college football. However, the Titans moved him to the guard position and started him immediately. Skoronski's adjustments, along with a not-so-clean bill of health, limited him in his rookie season.
"His rookie year was only solid at best, but his best game was his season debut before he had an appendectomy and didn’t return until Week 5," Pro Football Focus contributor Sam Monson writes. "That downtime caused him to lose size and strength in-season, and he never really had much opportunity to rebuild it before he was needed again. He essentially had to deal with adjusting to a new level, at a new position, undersized and understrength because of appendicitis. Year 2 will give us a much fairer indication of what Skoronski can be, even if the team elects not to give him a try at left tackle and keeps him inside at guard."
Skoronski now has a new offensive line coach in Bill Callahan, who is one of the most experienced and decorated position coaches in the NFL. He, along with his son and head coach Brian, are devoting a lot of effort and energy to fixing the offensive line. On top of that, Skoronski has new teammates that should help him protect quarterback Will Levis.
He'll have JC Latham, this year's No. 7 overall pick, move from his collegiate position at right tackle to left, while veteran center Lloyd Cushenberry will stand to his right.
The right side of the offensive line isn't as solidified, but there are numerous players that will have a chance to make an impact this season.
Ultimately, a big part of the offensive line's development is connected to Skoronski's. If he can stay healthy and continue to adjust to the pros, he can stake his spot in the Titans offensive line long-term at the left guard position.
