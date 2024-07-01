Titans WR Could Be Cut in Training Camp
The Tennessee Titans have one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the NFL after signing Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this offseason.
They'll team up with DeAndre Hopkins in the starting lineup, forming one of the best trios in the league at the position.
However, third-year pro Treylon Burks is still on the roster, and he's been disappointing after he was chosen in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. That's why Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes he could be on the roster bubble during training camp later this month.
"The team added veterans Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to a WR room that already included DeAndre Hopkins. That drops Burks to the No. 4 option at best—if he isn't passed by the likes of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine who had better numbers than the 24-year-old a year ago," Davenport writes. "There's a reason why Burks has been connected in trade rumors to a number of teams. Being dealt is a more likely scenario than him being outright released, but neither outcome will net Tennessee much of a return."
Burks was acquired in the trade that sent A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, so he came to Nashville with massive boots to fill. However, he has failed to get even close to Brown. During his career so far, Burks has 49 receptions for 665 yards and a touchdown, which is part of the reason why the Titans went from a playoff contender to last place in the AFC South.
Burks is still a young receiver with a lot of upside and potentially two or three years left on his contract. That gives the Titans hope moving forward, but there's a reason they signed both Ridley and Boyd this offseason. They felt they needed upgrades at receiver, and they went out and got that.
The Titans will probably look to trade him before just sending him loose, even if it's for a conditional future seventh-round draft pick. But the clock is ticking on Burks' time in Tennessee, and he needs to impress in training camp if he wants a chance to stick with the Titans for the upcoming season.
