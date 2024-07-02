Titans CB Receives High Praise From Former Teammate
During an offseason full of big moves, the Tennessee Titans' acquisition of cornerback L'Jarius Sneed may be the biggest of them all.
Sneed doesn't have much in the way of individual accolades, but he was a huge part of the Kansas City Chiefs' defensive success. The 27-year-old plays an extremely physical game, and he's coming off a season in which he allowed an opposing passer rating of 56.2 while giving up zero touchdowns during the regular season. With such a resume, Sneed is expected to come in and become Tennessee's top cornerback right away.
But what about Kansas City, the team he left just a few months ago? Despite Sneed's departure, it's clear the Chiefs still hold him in very high regard. In an interview with Music City Miracles, Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton praised Sneed for his locker room impact, and expects him to bring that same impact to Tennessee.
"L’Jarius Sneed is the most reliable guy the Titans will find in their locker room," Bolton said. "He’s an excellent communicator. You know what you’re going to get from him every single day. He’s the ultimate competitor. He’s resilient and intelligent. I can rave all day long about L’Jarius Sneed. He’s going to be my brother for life and I wish him all the best. He’s going to be a great player for the Tennessee Titans. I hope he doesn’t play too well if we play against him”
Bolton, 24 came to Kansas City one year after Sneed did, and it's clear the corner was a leader on that stingy defense.
Now, Sneed takes his talents to a younger defense in Tennessee, and should be a great leader once more.
