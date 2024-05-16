Titans Announce 2024 Schedule
NASHVILLE — The 2024 NFL Season is about to kick off for the Tennessee Titans with first-year head coach Brian Callahan at the helm.
The NFL has unveiled the 2024 regular season schedule, which includes the Titans' appearance in a Monday Night Football primetime game against the Miami Dolphins on September 30. They will start the season as Solider Field against the Chicago Bears on September 8 and have their home opener against the New York Jets on September 15 at Nissan Stadium.
The Titans' home schedule includes games against the Jets, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts.
Tennessee has nine road games in 2024, traveling to Chicago, Miami, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, L.A. Chargers, Washington Commanders, Houston, Jacksonville, and Indianapolis.
The Titans will play a total of six games against five playoff teams from last season. They will have home games against Green Bay and Houston, and away games at Miami, Buffalo, Detroit, and Houston. Four of these six games are against 2023 division winners: Houston twice (AFC South), Buffalo (AFC East), and Detroit (NFC North). This is the fewest number of games against reigning playoff teams for the Titans since they had five such games in the 2020 season.
DAY DATE OPPONENT KICKOFF TV
TBD SAN FRANCISCO TBD WKRN
TBD SEATTLE TBD WKRN
TBD at New Orleans TBD WKRN
Regular Season
DAY DATE OPPONENT KICKOFF+ TV
Week 1: Sunday 9/8 at Chicago Noon FOX
Week 2:Sunday 9/15 N.Y. JETS Noon CBS
Week 3: Sunday 9/22 GREEN BAY Noon FOX
Week 4: Monday 9/30 at Miami 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Week 5: Sunday 10/6 BYE
Week 6: Sunday 10/13 INDIANAPOLIS Noon* CBS
Week 7: Sunday 10/20 at Buffalo Noon* CBS
Week 8: Sunday 10/27 at Detroit Noon* FOX
Week 9: Sunday 11/3 NEW ENGLAND Noon* FOX
Week 10: Sunday 11/10 at L.A. Chargers 3:05 p.m.* FOX
Week 11: Sunday 11/17 MINNESOTA Noon* CBS
Wek 12: Sunday 11/24 at Houston Noon* CBS
Week 13: Sunday 12/1 at Washington Noon* CBS
Week 14: Sunday 12/8 JACKSONVILLE Noon* CBS
Week 15: Sunday 12/15 CINCINNATI Noon* FOX
Week 16: Sunday 12/22 at Indianapolis Noon* CBS
Week 17: Sunday 12/29 at Jacksonville Noon* CBS
Week 18:Sat/Sun 1/4 or 5 HOUSTON TBD TBD
