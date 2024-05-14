Should Titans Sign Justin Simmons?
NASHVILLE — It's no secret that the Tennessee Titans are still searching for talented safeties for the 2024 NFL season. Former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons is one of the best available in the free-agent market.
Should Titans general manager Ran Carthon sign Simmons or not?
Before we delve into the analysis, let's get a glimpse of what Simmons brings to the table with some of his career highlights, which could potentially elevate the Titans' defense.
- 30 career interceptions
- 64 pass breakups
- 4x second-team All-Pro and 2x Pro Bowler
Here are the arguments for and against signing Simmons. While his career highlights and performance statistics are impressive, there are also factors to consider that may impact his fit within the Titans' defensive.
No. Please don't do it.
The value of safeties in the league is starting to decrease once they reach the age of 30, similar to running backs. Simmons, who is 30, was cut by the Broncos despite making the Pro Bowl last season, partly due to his age. If there are concerns about a potential decline in performance, the Titans should carefully consider making a move for Simmons, especially since he won't come cheap.
Yes. Make it happen.
Simmons was tied for the NFL lead in interceptions in 2022 and had at least three interceptions in each of the last six seasons, making him the only NFL player to achieve this in that span.
The former Boston College alum started all 105 games during his final seven seasons in Denver and played a total of 118 games for the Broncos. He recorded 30 interceptions, tying for seventh in franchise history, and defended 64 passes during his career in Denver. Additionally, he had five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 604 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and scored a defensive touchdown.
The Titans did a lot of work to improve their secondary by signing L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie. Now, they need an elite safety, and Simmons could be the answer. The Titans still have salary cap room, and if Simmons has a reasonable rate, the Titans should make the deal.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!