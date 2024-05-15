Analyst Predicts Titans Starting Lineup
The Tennessee Titans are still figuring out how their team will be assembled going into the season, but there is a general idea as to who the starters will be.
Bleacher Report built their starting lineup projections for the upcoming season, and here's what they came up with:
QB Will Levis
No surprise here. With Ryan Tannehill officially out of Nashville, Levis steps in and will begin the season as the starter without any trouble.
RB Tony Pollard
Derrick Henry moved from the Music City to the Charm City to play for the Baltimore Ravens, so the Titans have a new running back in former Dallas Cowboys player Tony Pollard.
WR DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd
The third spot would have gone to third-year pro Treylon Burks, but after the recent signing of Tyler Boyd, he steps into the starting lineup and brings a ton of experience from playing with coach Brian Callahan with the Cincinnati Bengals.
TE Chigoziem Okonkwo
Tight end is arguably the weakest position group on the roster, but Chigoziem Okonkwo is the top choice to start. Okonkwo had a career-best 54 catches for 528 yards last season.
LT JC Latham, LG Peter Skoronski, C Lloyd Cushenberry, RG Daniel Brunskill, RT Dillon Radunz
"Every offensive line spot has a solid plan in place with the exception of right tackle," Bleacher Report writes. "Dillon Radunz could step up and take the job, but he'll have to beat Nicholas Petit-Frere in camp at this point."
EDGE Harold Landry III, Arden Key
Harold Landry III and Arden Key combined for 16.5 sacks last season, leading the way for the Titans pass rush.
DT Jeffery Simmons, Sebastian Joseph-Day
Sebastian Joseph-Day signed with the Titans this offseason after becoming a depth piece for the San Francisco 49ers in their Super Bowl run. He joins Jeffery Simmons to form one of the best defensive tackle pairs in the league.
LB Jack Gibbens, Kenneth Murray Jr.
Kenneth Murray Jr. joins the Titans after four years with the Chargers, teaming up with third-year pro Jack Gibbens, who had a breakout season in 2023.
CB L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Roger McCreary
"The defense has plenty of new faces as well," Bleacher Report writes. "Most notably, L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie change the tenor of this secondary."
S Malik Hooker, Elijah Molden
Malik Hooker joins the Titans after three years with the Dallas Cowboys. He'll partner with fourth-year pro Elijah Molden to round out the secondary.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!