Should Titans Sign Former Packers OT?
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans' struggle with their offensive line was a glaring issue throughout the last season. This was evident in the frequent pressure on quarterback Will Levis, who often found himself scrambling due to the lack of protection. Additionally, the running game was severely hampered by the limited running lanes, further highlighting the significance of this problem.
Titans general manager Ran Carthon has left no stone unturned in his efforts to address the offensive line issue. His strategic signings of former Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry, former Washington Commanders offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles, and drafting JC Latham in the first round of the draft, demonstrate a thorough and thoughtful approach. As the 2024 season commences, the Titans' offensive line, under the guidance of first-year coach Brian Callahan, should show significant improvement over the previous season.
While Carthon's moves seem solid, there's always room for more. Free agents, including former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, are still available.
Should the Titans sign Bakhtiari or not?
Before we analyze further, let's look at Bakhtiari's career highlights, which could enhance the Titans' offensive line.
- 2x first-team All-Pro
- 3x second-team All-Pro
- 3x Pro Bowler
Here are the arguments for and against signing Bakhtiari.
Don't do it.
Bakhtiari's injury issues cannot be overlooked. Since the 2021 season, he has only played 13 games due to an injured left knee that has required five surgeries. His sole appearance last year was in the Packers' season-opening victory against the Chicago Bears.
Considering Bakhtiari's likely high salary, the Titans could opt for a younger, healthier, and more affordable athlete, enabling them to add other players to the team.
Go for it.
In the one game Bakhtiari played last season, he demonstrated outstanding skills, solidifying his position as one of the best tackles in the NFL. He did not allow a single sack, quarterback hit, or hurry in that game. Bakhtiari has been recognized as a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro (first or second team) every year from 2016 to 2020. His three Pro Bowl selections are tied for the fourth-most by an offensive lineman in Packers history, alongside Hall of Famers Forrest Gregg (nine) and Jim Ringo (seven), as well as Gale Gillingham (five).
If Bakhtiari gets close to form, putting him with Latham under the tutelage of legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan could instantly improve the Titan's chances of success.
Signing Bakhtiari could be risky, but if the price is right and he passes medical exams, the Titans should strongly consider it.
