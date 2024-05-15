All Titans

Titans Slammed in Draft Regrade

The Tennessee Titans' 2021 NFL Draft class struggled to amount to much.

The Tennessee Titans are three years removed from their 2021 NFL Draft class, and it's part of why the team finds itself in a rebuild at the moment.

CBS Sports re-graded the draft class after three years and gave the Titans a "D" for their efforts.

"They had eight picks in the draft, and just one is a sure starter in 2024," CBS Sports writes. "That is safety Elijah Molden, who was drafted as a corner in the third round. Second-round offensive lineman Dillon Radunz will compete for a starting job at right guard. First-round corner Caleb Farley has two career starts and missed all of last season with a back injury. Third-round linebacker Monty Rice is now with the Saints. Fourth-round edge Rashad Weaver is a backup who has 5 1/2 career sacks."

The Titans' futility from this draft class set the team back a little bit, and is part of why the team finished 6-11 in 2023. All but one member of the class is set to be a free agent after this season - with the other already being gone - and it isn't likely that any of them will be back in Tennessee. Molden has the best chance, but it is far from a lock.

These players will have to prove themselves in the upcoming year with a new coach and general manager to earn their spot with the Titans long-term.

