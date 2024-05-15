Titans Slammed in Draft Regrade
The Tennessee Titans are three years removed from their 2021 NFL Draft class, and it's part of why the team finds itself in a rebuild at the moment.
CBS Sports re-graded the draft class after three years and gave the Titans a "D" for their efforts.
"They had eight picks in the draft, and just one is a sure starter in 2024," CBS Sports writes. "That is safety Elijah Molden, who was drafted as a corner in the third round. Second-round offensive lineman Dillon Radunz will compete for a starting job at right guard. First-round corner Caleb Farley has two career starts and missed all of last season with a back injury. Third-round linebacker Monty Rice is now with the Saints. Fourth-round edge Rashad Weaver is a backup who has 5 1/2 career sacks."
The Titans' futility from this draft class set the team back a little bit, and is part of why the team finished 6-11 in 2023. All but one member of the class is set to be a free agent after this season - with the other already being gone - and it isn't likely that any of them will be back in Tennessee. Molden has the best chance, but it is far from a lock.
These players will have to prove themselves in the upcoming year with a new coach and general manager to earn their spot with the Titans long-term.
