Titans Beef Up Analytics Department
It took a while for the Tennessee Titans to embrace analytics in the way other teams have, but it seems like they're fully on board now.
Not only is general manager Ran Cathon is a big analytics guru, but he now has an entire analytics department to work with. On that front, the Titans hired two new football analysts to beef up the department on Thursday, according to ESPN's Seth Walder.
The first of those hires is Erin Psajdl Davis, who previously worked as a data scientist with the Kansas City Chiefs and a football data analyst with the Houston Texans before that. Clearly, she's pumped up about the move to Music City.
The other hire is Alex Rogers, who previously worked as a basketball strategy and research intern with the NBA's Phoenix Suns for over a year.
As is always the case with these smaller hires, it's hard to gauge how they'll play out with such limited information available. However, seeing the Titans embrace analytics after neglecting the practice for so long should be exciting, especially considering the team's relatively unimpressive results over the past few years.
