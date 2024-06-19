Could Titans QB Switch Happen?
The Tennessee Titans are expected to hand the keys to the offense to second-year pro Will Levis at the start of the season, making him a Week 1 starter for the first time in his career.
However, Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton believes there's a chance the Titans could make a switch to veteran backup Mason Rudolph.
"In all likelihood, the Tennessee Titans will roll into the upcoming season with second-year pro Will Levis as their starting quarterback," Moton writes. "At the NFL owners meetings, Titans general manager Ran Carthon said Mason Rudolph will help Levis and third-year pro Malik Willis mature as signal-callers and also push them. Willis hasn't shown much as a pocket playmaker in his first two seasons, throwing three interceptions without a touchdown pass in 11 games (three starts). Levis struggled after his debut start against the Falcons last season, though he will likely get another opportunity to prove himself under a new coaching staff before the Titans consider a switch to Rudolph."
Levis has the highest ceiling of any player in the Titans quarterback room, so it makes sense for Tennessee to give him the first chance to start. That being said, there's a reason why they brought Rudolph in. A little competition is to be expected, and while Rudolph has spent most of his career as a backup, there's reason that could change as well.
Rudolph, who turns 29 next month, started the final three games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, leading them to victory in each one as the team qualified for the playoffs. Rudolph also started the team's Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills, but he couldn't keep the winning streak alive.
There's an outside chance Malik Willis ends up playing a role this season for the Titans, but he has not lived up to the standards of a former Day 2 pick. He's only started three games for the team in his two years in the league, and didn't make a start last season.
There's a chance Willis may not even make the team given the team's more recent additions, but he'll have an opportunity to prove himself in training camp.
