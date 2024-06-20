Titans' DeAndre Hopkins Calls Out Critics After Resurgence
Before he signed with the Tennessee Titans last offseason, DeAndre Hopkins had many doubting him after he played just 19 games over the previous two seasons. Now a year later, those doubters are almost nowhere to be seen.
In his first year in the Music City, Hopkins not only played all 17 games but caught 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns on the year, with subpar quarterback play to boot. While not quite matching the heights he reached in Houston and Arizona, the 32-year-old receiver proved he can still play at a high level.
After a bit of a career resurgence, Hopkins has no shortage of buletin board material to work with. On Thursday, he even took to social media to call out those who doubted him.
"Remember the articles from so called top executives saying I cant play anymore," Hopkins wrote on X. "In Ran [Carthon, Titans general manager] we trust."
Carthon and the Titans signed Hopkins to a two-year, $26 million deal last offseason, which means he's entering a contract year once again. Luckily, he has a few more things going in his favor this season.
Unlike last year where he was essentially a one-man show, Hopkins now has far more help at receiver as the Titans signed both Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this offseason. Additionally, second-year quarterback Will Levis is expected to take another step forward, tremendous news for a Tennessee offense that finished 29th in passing yards for last season.
If Hopkins has more gas left in the tank, as he showed last season, he could be in for yet another big year in 2024.
