Titans Considered for Best Offseason in NFL
The Tennessee Titans are one of the most transformative franchises this offseason, making many changes across the board.
They have a new coach in Brian Callahan after firing Mike Vrabel following six years with the team. They also have new stars on both sides of the ball with wide receiver Calvin Ridley signing a massive contract and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed coming over from the Kansas City Chiefs in a blockbuster trade.
The offseason moves prompted CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards to declare the Titans with the 9th-best spring in the NFL.
"Tennessee's plan for the offseason was clear: Build around second-year quarterback Will Levis. The team signed center Lloyd Cushenberry and wide receiver Calvin Ridley, then drafted left tackle JC Latham. The cost to sign Ridley was a bit exorbitant, but the reasoning was understood," Edwards writes. "The trade and extension for L'Jarius Sneed is risky because that is a volatile position year-over-year. Sneed was sensational a year ago, but will he be able to reproduce in a way that justifies the contract? Hiring Bill Callahan as offensive line coach is as valuable as any assistant coaching change this offseason."
The only teams to rank higher than the Titans were the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears.
The Titans finished 6-11 last season, and instead of allowing themselves to wallow in their pity, they are looking to do something about their underwhelming fourth place finish in the AFC South. However, they couldn't really afford to do so anyway.
They just drafted Will Levis in the second round of the draft to potentially be the franchise quarterback, and they didn't get conclusive results last season on whether he could be that because he didn't start right away and played in only nine games during his rookie year.
This year, the Titans are looking to do all they can to give Levis the tools to succeed. He'll either swim and get the Titans back above water or he'll sink, forcing the franchise to officially rebuild around someone new, potentially a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
