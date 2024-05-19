Titans CB in Danger of Cut
The Tennessee Titans have made massive changes to their cornerback room this offseason.
After signing Chidobe Awuzie from the Cincinnati Bengals and trading for L'Jarius Sneed from the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the team is far better at the top of the depth chart. But that may also mean the bottom of the depth chart could have their roster spots in jeopardy, including third-year pro Tre Avery.
"Over the last two seasons, Tre Avery has collected 62 tackles with five starts in 29 games. Tennessee needed to upgrade the unit, however, and added both L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie. Roger McCreary is the third starter, while releasing Caleb Farley saves no money and keeping Eric Garror and rookie Jarvis Brownlee Jr. is sensible. Avery should catch on somewhere if the Titans move on," Bleacher Report writes.
The cornerback room is very crowded, and there is simply more to invest in with the other players at the position compared to Avery. That doesn't mean the undrafted cornerback will be cut this offseason, but he may have some work to do if he wants to make the roster.
In order for Avery to make the Titans this season, he'll have to have an exceptional training camp and prove that there is some long-term potential with him, but that may not be enough. An injury to one of his teammates may be necessary for him to have some space on the roster.
