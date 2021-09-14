September 14, 2021
Two Titans Draft Picks to Join CFL Team

Quarterback Cole McDonald and wide receiver Kendall Wright will be teammates with the Toronto Argonauts by the end of the week.
Author:
Publish date:

One Tennessee Titans draft pick has joined the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. Another reportedly is on the way.

Quarterback Cole McDonald signed with Toronto as a free agent Monday, the team announced. Wide receiver Kendall Wright is expected to join him by the end of the week, according to reports.

A seventh-round pick by the Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft, McDonald has spent time with three NFL franchises but failed to earn a spot on an active roster or practice squad.

Most recently, McDonald spent time with the Minnesota Vikings early in training camp when that team had to put three quarterbacks on their Reserve-COVID 19 list but was released after fewer than three weeks. The Arizona Cardinals signed him to a futures contract in February but released him in late May.

His Titans tenure only lasted roughly three weeks into his first NFL training camp. He was cut when veteran Trevor Siemian was signed to add experience to the quarterback room.

From CFLNewsHub.com:

Cole McDonald has upside as a developmental project for Toronto if he’s committed to making the transition to playing the Canadian game. He has the size and running ability to excel as a backup in the future.

Wright signed with the Argonauts back in February but did not report for the start of training camp in order to tend to a personal situation at home.

The 31-year-old last appeared in an NFL regular-season game in 2017 with Chicago. In 2018, he spent time with the Minnesota Vikings during the offseason and the Arizona Cardinals during the regular season but never saw any action – the same teams with which McDonald has spent time this year.

Wright, selected 20th overall in 2012, played five seasons for Tennessee ad caught 280 passes for 3,244 yards with 18 touchdowns. He led the team in receptions in each of his first two seasons and had his best year in 2013, when he caught 94 passes for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns.

Canada requires a seven-day quarantine for travel form the United States. The earliest either could play in a game is Sept. 24.

Toronto currently leads the East Division in the eight-team CFL at 3-2, a half a game ahead of Montreal.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cole McDonald (2) throws a pass during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
