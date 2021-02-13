NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
One-Time Titans' Receiving Leader Signs With CFL Franchise

Kendall Wright, who has not played in the NFL since 2017, joins the Toronto Argonauts for 2021.
Kendall Wright, the Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in 2012, has decided to try to re-start his football career north of the border.

The Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League announced Friday that they have signed the 31-year-old wide receiver.

Wright last appeared in an NFL regular-season game in 2017 with Chicago. In 2018, he spent time with the Minnesota Vikings during the offseason and the Arizona Cardinals during the regular season but never saw any action.

In five seasons with the Titans, he caught 280 passes for 3,244 yards and 18 touchdowns. He led the team in receptions in each of his first two seasons – a Titans/Oilers first – and had his best year in 2013, when he caught 94 passes for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns. After that, the franchise did not have another wide receiver top 1,000 yards in a season until A.J. Brown did it in 2019.

His 64 catches in 2012 tied him for the most among all NFL rookies that season.

His production declined each of his final three seasons with Tennessee and he was not re-signed after his rookie contract expired. Still, he had more receptions through his first four seasons (251) than any player in franchise history.

Wright caught 59 passes for 614 yards and one touchdown in his one season with the Bears.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder played football and basketball during his freshman season at Baylor. Eventually, he settled on football, became an All-American and set virtually every one of the school’s meaningful receiving records.

Here Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wright (13) gets hit by Houston Texans strong safety Glover Quin at LP Field Dec. 2, 2012.
One-Time Titans' Receiving Leader Signs With CFL Franchise

