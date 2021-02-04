Member of Titans' 2020 Draft Class Signing with Another Team

He was one of the Tennessee Titans’ last picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. And he did not last long.

Now, Cole McDonald is getting a second chance to break into the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals plan to sign the quarterback out of Hawaii, according to an NFL.com report Thursday.

McDonald was the first of the Titans’ two seventh-round selections last year (224th overall) but was cut during training camp when veteran backup Trevor Siemian was added. No other team signed him, and McDonald eventually spent time in The Spring League, which played its COVID-delayed season in the fall.

Overall, Tennessee did not get much from its six-person 2020 draft class.

First-round pick Isaiah Wilson, a tackle, appeared in just one game as he dealt with an array of physical and personal issues. The next two choices, cornerback Kristian Fulton (second round) and running back Darrynton Evans (third), were sidelined at times by significant injuries. Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (fifth round) and cornerback Chris Jackson (seventh round) saw the most action but were role players.

McDonald was the only one who contributed nothing but some work in practice. He was the 10th of 13 quarterbacks taken in the 2020 draft, and one of six who did not appear in a game during the regular season.

With Arizona, he joins a team that already has three other quarterbacks under contract for 2021 led by Kyler Murray, the first overall pick in 2019. McDonald will try to carve out a role for himself as a backup amid Brett Hundley (fifth round, Green Bay, 2016) and Chris Streveler (undrafted, 2020).