Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame to Honor Henry

Tennessee Titans running back named Tennessean of the Year for on-field achievements, off-field contributions.
Author:
Publish date:

The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame has named Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry its 2021 Tennessean of the Year for his performance during the 2020 NFL season as well as his off-the-field endeavors.

The award is the highest of the TSHOF’s annual honors and tops the one Henry received a year ago. In 2020, he was the Male Pro Athlete of the Year.

The Tennessean of the Year was first awarded in 1982 and recognizes “an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to our society through sports or other methods, demonstrating strong character and high-profile leadership.” Previous winners include Dolly Parton (2020), Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk (2019) and Peyton Manning (1998, 2016).

Additionally, the Titans were named Professional Team of the Year after they went 11-5 and won the AFC South for the first time since 2008.

Henry became the eighth player in NFL history to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season when he ran for 2,027 yards, the fifth-highest total ever, capped by a career-high 250-yard performance against the Houston Texans. He was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year, selected to his second Pro Bowl and became the fifth player all-time – the first in more than 50 years – to lead the league in rushing yards, carries and rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

Off the field, he has been a consistent advocate in support of children’s charities and made “significant contributions” to local relief efforts for COVID-19 relief and recovery from a tornado hit Middle Tennessee in March 2020.

Henry and the team will be honored at the Hall’s annual awards festivities, which will include the induction of this year’s 11-member Hall of Fame class that includes Titans play-by-play voice Mike Keith. Those events will take place the weekend of June 26. 

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry speaks to the media on the red carpet prior the NFL Honors awards presentation at Adrienne Arsht Center.
News

Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame to Honor Henry

Tennessee Titans logo at mid field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Nissan Stadium.
News

Titans Donate More Than $300K to Grassroots Football Programs

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) gets away from a tackle attempt from Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) at Nissan Stadium.
News

Derrick Henry's Offseason Workouts Continue to Amaze

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Dillon Radunz waits to run a drill during NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

High Hopes, Heavy Hearts Prevalent Among Rookies

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians (L) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) talk prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Titans, Buccaneers Plan Joint Preseason Practices

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures on the line of scrimmage during the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium.
News

Looking at the Schedule Based on Opposing QBs

Michigan State's Naquan Jones talks with teammates on the sideline during the third quarter in the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
News

Which Undrafted Rookies Could Earn Roster Spots?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rashard Davis (12) talks with wide receivers coach Rob Moore during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

One of 2020's Top Offseason Performers Released Early This Year

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick runs a drill during NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Fitzpatrick Uses Heisman Connection to His Advantage