Henry Named Offensive Player of the Year

Derrick Henry was named the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year during the league’s official awards show Saturday, the eve of Super Bowl LV.

Henry is the 10th running back in the last 20 years to be named AP Offensive Player of the Year. Marshall Faulk (2001), Priest Holmes (2002), Jamal Lewis (2003), Shaun Alexander (2005), LaDainian Tomlinson (2006), Chris Johnson (2009), Adrian Peterson (2012), DeMarco Murray (2014) and Todd Gurley (2017) also collected the award. Alexander, Tomlinson and Peterson are the only ones who also were named Most Valuable Player.

Henry became the league’s first back-to-back rushing champion when he ran for 2,027 yards, the fifth-highest total in NFL history.

He led all players with 17 rushing touchdowns and tied for third overall in total touchdowns. He also became the first player with multiple overtime touchdowns in the same season, when he scored the game-winner against Houston (Week 6) and Baltimore (Week 11). Tennessee was 8-2 when he scored a touchdown, 6-0 when he scored more than one.

The 2016 second-round pick out of Alabama produced three of the top four single-game rushing totals of the season.

“[I] play how I play each and every week, doing everything to help the team,” he said following the regular season. “… There’s nothing much to it. It’s football. If you have success, that comes with it. But [I]do whatever I can to help the team when I get opportunities in any way I can.”

The other finalists were Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Winners were determined by a vote of 50 print, radio and television reporters who primarily cover the league on a national basis rather than a team basis. Voting was completed at the end of the regular season.