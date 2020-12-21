Titans Rookie Ruins Things for Lions Coach

In the NFL, one play can make all the difference for a team, coach or player.

Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs learned that first-hand on a failed fake

punt attempt late in Sunday’s 46-25 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The play prompted his dismissal from the Lions coaching staff early Monday.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported that the firing was an “organizational decision that had been building, and culminated with his decision (Sunday) to call a fake punt.”

On fourth-and-4 at the Detroit 31-yard line and with his team behind by two touchdowns, Coombs tried keep the alive an offensive possession and the Lions’ fading chances to pull off an upset.

The up man, safety C.J Moore, took the direct snap and ran to the right. Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, an undrafted rookie, stopped him one yard short of a potential momentum-building first down for Detroit.

“That was huge,” Westbrook-Ikhine said after the game. “I was working my way over there to the left side and saw the ball was snapped to the (personal protector) and I had to chase him down.”

All season, the Titans have spoken about playing complementary football, and in Sunday’s game, the special teams – and Westbrook-Ikhine – provided the offense a chance to put Detroit away. With its best starting field position of the day, the Detroit 34, the offense scored its second touchdown in 5:30 and stretched its lead to 21 points. That put the game well out of reach and prompted Detroit to insert backup quarterback Chase Daniel

“He was rolling, and I just didn’t want to let him get the first down,” Westbrook-Ikhine said. “Play complementary football and help the offense get back out there and rolling.”

It was one of two tackles Westbrook-Ikhine made in the contest. He also brought down All-Pro return man Jamal Agnew for a 1-yard loss on the Titans’ only punt of the contest.

“Coach (Ryan) Crow all week was saying we have to come to balance, make sure he stops his

feet, don’t let (Agnew) get to running,” Westbrook-Ikhine said. “So, that was all that was going through my head, just make sure I come to balance and don’t let him get to the field. I was lucky enough to make the tackle.”

They were the first two tackles of Westbrook-Ikhine’s career. One officially was credited as a special teams stop. The one on the fake punt was considered a play for the defense – and the last straw for the Lions and their now-former special teams coordinator.

“It’s huge for me just to have a chance to contribute, to make an impact on the game,” Westbrook-Ikhine said “It takes every one of us, all 11 of us out there. I was lucky enough to make the two plays (Sunday). I am definitely thankful to have that opportunity.”