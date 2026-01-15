Naming Titans Best Head Coach Option

The Tennessee Titans are one of eight teams in the NFL looking for a new head coach.

After John Harbaugh agreed to become the next head coach of the New York Giants, the dominoes are beginning to fall in the head coaching carousel. Some members of the Tennessee Titans On SI staff gave their two cents and predicted who they think will be the next head coach of the team.

Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on the sideline before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Titans would be very lucky if the head coach carousel landed them with Stefanski, who was let go by the Browns after six seasons with the team. Stefanski's dismissal was not completely due to poor performance, but rather the roster he was given. After six years, it was time for a change with the Browns, but that shouldn't negate all of the success he had in the seasons prior.

Stefanski made the playoffs twice with the Browns and bringing him on board could also lead to the Titans bringing back defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who was with Tennessee from 1999-2008 and again from 2021-22. Their past chemistry could lead to a reunion, so the Titans would be wise to try and bark up that tree. — Jeremy Brener

Matt Nagy

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and head coach Andy Reid. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As much as I would have loved for the team to get John Harbaugh, he's bound for the Giants. That's a tough pill to swallow, but Titans fans likely shouldn't have gotten their hopes up to begin with.

While I'd love Mike McCarthy to come aboard, all signs are pointing towards Matt Nagy. Personally, I'm not a huge fan. Second chances don't come often in the NFL, so Nagy will at least be motivated knowing this is his only shot to make something happen. I'm scared, but not completely hopeless. — Jordon Lawrenz

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on during warmups. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

If I had to cast my coins anywhere in the Titans head coaching search, I'd narrowly land on Mike McDaniel. Not only is he the most recent on-site interviewee in Tennessee, but McDaniel's extensive history running high-scoring offenses makes complete sense when paired with budding star Cam Ward's development under center. As one of the younger candidates on the docket, still, McDaniel also appeals as a long-term option given his hoped-for success.

A guarantee? No, but it's a hire that matches the team's needs and at least appears to be in the cards. For now, that's about all we've got. — Lane Mills

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!