General Manager Candidate: Ian Cunningham

A part of two franchises that won Super Bowls in recent years, the current Chicago Bears assistant general manager has strong family ties to the sports world.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Saturday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears and Quentin Harris of the Arizona Cardinals.

The next general manager will be the 15th in the history of the franchise and will replace Jon Robinson, who was fired on Dec. 6, 2022, after six-plus seasons on the job.

All Titans will provide a look at all the candidates as they interview. Current Titans executives Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort as well as Cleveland’s Glenn Cook and San Francisco’s Ran Carthon interviewed earlier this week.

IAN CUNNINGHAM

Current Position: Assistant General Manager/Chicago Bears.

Previous Positions: Director of Player Personnel/Philadelphia Eagles (2021); Assistant Director of Player Personnel/Philadelphia Eagles (2019-20); Director of College Scouting/Philadelphia Eagles (2017-18); Area Scout/Baltimore Ravens (2013-16); Personnel Assistant/Baltimore Ravens (2008-12).

Career Highlights: He has been a part of the front office for two different franchises that won Super Bowls, Baltimore in 2012 and Philadelphia in 2017. During his time with the Ravens, that team had a run of six playoff appearances in seven years (2008-14). The Eagles were in the postseason in four of his five years with that team.

Of Note: Cunningham interviewed on Thursday with the Arizona Cardinals as part of that franchise’s search for a new general manager. An offensive lineman, he failed to make it in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Kansas City in 2008. Rather than continue to pursue a playing career, he immediately transitioned into scouting. Cunningham was a two-year starter on the offensive line at the University of Virginia, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in Education and Human Development. His father, Louis, was a sports agent whose firm represented major NBA stars, served a vice president of marketing for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and later served as athletics director at Alabama A&M. Also, Cunningham is a second cousin to the late tennis great and activist Arthur Ashe.