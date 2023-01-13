General Manager Candidate: Glenn Cook

A member of the Cleveland Browns' front office since 2016, he has worked under three different general managers.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Friday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers.

The next general manager will be the 15th in the history of the franchise and will replace Jon Robinson, who was fired on Dec. 6, 2022, after six-plus seasons on the job.

GLENN COOK

Current Position: Assistant General Manager/Vice President of Player Personnel/Cleveland Browns.

Previous Positions: Vice President of Player Personnel/Cleveland Browns (2020-21); Assistant Director of Scouting/Cleveland Browns (2016-19); Professional Scout/Green Bay Packers (2012-15); Pro Scout/Indianapolis Colts (2011).

Career Highlights: In his fifth season with Cleveland, the Browns ended a 17-year playoff drought and advanced to the divisional round with wild card victory over Pittsburgh. Cook has continued to climb the personnel ranks in Cleveland even though he has worked under three different general managers. When he went to Cleveland, the Browns had the first overall pick in the draft and landed defensive end Myles Garrett, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. The next year Cleveland got running back Nick Chubb, another four-time Pro Bowler, in the second round.

Of Note: Last year Cook interviewed with the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings when those teams conducted searches for a new general manager, but the Browns ultimately promoted him. Cook was a two-year starter at linebacker for the University of Miami, and his first job after graduation was as a graduate assistant for the Hurricanes helping coach the linebackers. As a senior in college, he led the team in tackles, was a team captain and earned the Plumer Memorial (leadership, motivation, spirit) and Dale Melching (leadership) awards.

Cook was also a baseball player at Miami and was a 46th-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2009 and played 34 minor league games before he returned to football. He taught himself how to play music, specifically keyboards.