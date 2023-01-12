General Manager Candidate: Ryan Cowden

The interim general manager since Jon Robinson was fired more than a month ago has pursued this same opportunity with other NFL franchises in recent years.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans began the interview process Thursday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with two in-house candidates, Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort.

The next general manager will be the 15th in the history of the franchise and will replace Jon Robinson, who was fired on Dec. 6, 2022, after six-plus seasons on the job.

All Titans will provide a look at all the candidates as they interview.

RYAN COWDEN

Current position: Vice President of Player Personnel/Tennessee Titans since 2018.

Previous positions: Director of Player Personnel/Tennessee Titans (2016-18); Assistant Director of College Scouting/Carolina Panthers (2014-16); National Scout/Senior College Scout/Carolina Panthers (2012-14); National Scout/Carolina Panthers (2008-12); Southeast Area Scout/Carolina Panthers (2001-07); Scouting Assistant/Carolina Panthers (2000).

Career highlights: He was one of the first executives Robinson hired after he was named general manager in 2016 and has served as interim general manager since Robinson was fired. In 2021, Cowden played a large role in the Titans’ consistent roster turnover that resulted in an NFL-record 91 players used during the regular season. During his time as an NFL executive and scout, the Titans and Panthers have combined seven division titles and 10 playoff appearances.

Of note: He was regarded as one of the top multi-sport athletes (football, basketball, baseball, track and field) in Southwest Virginia when he graduated from Lebanon High School in 1996. He played safety at Wofford College and earned a finance degree in 2000. Shortly after graduation, he broke into the NFL scouting ranks when his college coach recommended him to the Panthers’ director of player personnel at the time. Since then, he steadily has climbed the ranks. In recent years, he has tried unsuccessfully to land general manager jobs with Kansas City (2017), Carolina (2018), Washington (2021), Pittsburgh (2022) and the New York Giants (2022).