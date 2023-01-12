General Manager Candidate: Monti Ossenfort

A long-time scout and executive with the New England Patriots, he has been a part of Tennessee's front office since 2020.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans began the interview process Thursday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with two in-house candidates, Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort.

The next general manager will be the 15th in the history of the franchise and will replace Jon Robinson, who was fired on Dec. 6, 2022, after six-plus seasons on the job.

All Titans will provide a look at all the candidates as they interview.

MONTI OSSENFORT

Current Position: Director of Player Personnel/Tennessee Titans.

Previous Positions: Director of College Scouting/New England Patriots (2014-19); Assistant Director of College Scouting/New England Patriots (2011-13); National Scout/New England Patriots (2006-07); College Scout/Houston Texans (2005); Pro and college scouting assistant/Houston Texans (2004); Personnel Assistant/New England Patriots (2003); Pro Personnel intern/Houston Texans (2002); Training camp intern/Minnesota Vikings (2001).

Career Highlights: New England won four Super Bowls during his time in that franchise’s front office and reached three other Super Bowls, which it lost. In his first two seasons with Tennessee, the Titans finished first in the AFC South. As a personnel intern with the Texans in 2002, he was part of that franchise’s inaugural season.

Of Note: In 2014, he replaced Robinson as New England’s scouting director when Robinson left to join Tampa Bay’s front office. Ossenfort reportedly was the runner-up in the Cleveland Browns’ general manager search in 2020, and last year he was a candidate for general manager jobs with the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings (the Bears brought him back for a second interview). The Arizona Cardinals reportedly have requested permission to interview in their current search for a general manager. A native of Luverne, Minn. (population: 4,934), Ossenfort was a two-year starter at quarterback for Minnesota-Morris, and in his first season (1999) he threw 21 interceptions, the most by a quarterback in program history.