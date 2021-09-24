Report: AFC South Team Holds Tryout with Isaiah Wilson

The often-in-trouble tackle during his one season with the Titans has been unsigned since the Dolphins released him in March.

Isaiah Wilson, the Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in the NFL draft, might actually get another chance in the NFL.

According to an ESPN.com report, the Indianapolis Colts brought in the troubled offensive tackle for a workout. That does not mean they intend to sign him, but the fact that they are even willing to take a look is a step forward for a player who has been his own worst enemy since the Titans selected him 29th overall out of the University of Georgia.

A series of off-the-field incidents prompted Tennessee to trade him to Miami in March, and then the Dolphins released him three days after the trade became official because he failed to honor commitments he made to the team. Wilson has remained unsigned since that time.

In his one season with the Titans, he was the team’s only unsigned draft pick at the start of training camp, did two stints on the Reserve-COVID 19 list and appeared in just one game during which he was on the field for three plays on offense and one on special teams. He finished the season on the Reserve-Non-Football Illness list.

“For whatever reason, the player this fall that was here in Nashville wasn’t the guy that we spent time with last year [prior to the draft],” general manager Jon Robinson said weeks before the trade to Miami.

Wilson was the sixth tackle selected in the 2020 NFL Draft and was one of two first-round selections who logged no meaningful snaps for his team as a rookie. The other was Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love (26th overall) who spent the entire year as Aaron Rodgers’ backup.

Coincidentally, the Titans host the Colts on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.