Miami Already Has Seen Enough; Wilson Waived Days After Trade

The Titans' 2020 first-round pick reportedly did not honor early commitments to his second NFL team.

It took the Tennessee Titans almost a year to give up on Isaiah Wilson.

The Miami Dolphins made up their minds much quicker.

Days after their trade for the Titans’ 2020 first-round draft pick became official, they cut him, according to multiple reports Saturday.

From the Miami Herald:

Wilson is said to have refused team efforts to help him to get his life on track, continuing behavior that caused the Tennessee Titans to give up on him less than a year after drafting him in the first round.

Just in the short time since the Dolphins acquired him for late-round draft compensation, Wilson showed up late for his physical, late for his team orientation and skipped two optional workouts that he had committed to attend, the source said.

It is the same type of behavior that defined the player’s time in Tennessee. Wilson, the 29th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, appeared in just one game as a rookie (three snaps on offense, one on special teams in garbage time). He also was suspended for one game for violation of team rules, dealt with several off-the-field issues, was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list twice and ended the season on the Reserve – Non-Football Illness list.

The Titans traded him to the Dolphins in exchange for a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft (No. 232 overall).

“We did a lot of work a year ago leading up to selecting him, the evaluation process, talking to different sources, visiting with him countless numbers of times,” general manager Jon Robinson said in February, roughly three weeks before the trade. “For whatever reason the player that (last) fall was here in Nashville wasn’t the guy that we spent time with last year.

“I think he’s going to have to make a determination if he wants to do everything necessary to play pro football and that’s going to be on him.”

And he will need to convince a third team that he is worth a try.