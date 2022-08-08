Skip to main content
NFC Team Adds Another Titans Castoff

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports

Tackle Kendall Lamm becomes the latest player to go directly from Tennessee to the Detroit Lions.

If things don’t work out for any of the players the Tennessee Titans added in free agency this year, there is always the Detroit Lions. At least that is the way it seems.

Tackle Kendall Lamm agreed to contract terms with the Lions on Monday following a workout for the team’s personnel staff, according to the Detroit Free-Press, and will compete for a role as a backup.

In so doing, he becomes the second of Tennessee’s 2021 free-agent misfires to end up in Detroit.

Lamm joined wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who Detroit claimed off waivers when the Titans released him (per the player’s request) last November. Reynolds, who caught 10 passes for 90 yards in five games with Tennessee, fit in well enough with the Lions that he signed a two-year deal early this offseason to stay with them.

Other former Titans on Detroit’s roster include wide receiver/returner Kalif Raymond and safety Brady Breeze, the only member of Tennessee’s 2021 draft class no longer with the team. Tennessee waived Breeze last December, and the Lions claimed him.

Lamm joined the Titans last season on a two-year, $4.5 million contract that made him the expected starter at right tackle. Injuries limited his participation throughout training camp and the preseason, and the job ultimately fell to David Quessenberry, who started every game at that spot.

Lamm became the primary backup tackle when Ty Sambrailo retired midseason and appeared in 12 games. He logged just 87 snaps on offense, which was 10 percent of the team’s total. He did start one game at left tackle in place of Taylor Lewan – a Week 7 victory over Kansas City – but left that contest in the second half with a leg injury. He also missed two contests late in the year because he was on the Reserve – COVID-19 list.

The Titans released Lamm on March 10, a move that saddled them with $850,000 in dead money against the salary cap this season.

Detroit becomes Lamm’s fourth team in five years. He played four seasons with Houston (2015-18) and two with Cleveland (2019-20) before his brief stint with the Titans.

