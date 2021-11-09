Reynolds Released, Per His Own Request

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ wide-receiver rotation added a new chapter Tuesday when the team released veteran Josh Reynolds.

It was a mutual decision to part ways, per source, as the relationship had not proven beneficial for either party.

Reynolds was effectively the team’s number-two receiver when he signed last March, after Tennessee had lost Corey Davis to the New York Jets via free agency. The 26-year-old arrived in Nashville looking for more opportunity after spending the first four years of his career in Los Angeles. Reynolds was coming off a career-best year of 52 catches and 618 yards in 2020, and he’d totaled 113 catches for 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns overall for the Rams.

Things never panned out for Reynolds and the Titans.

Reynolds’ offseason and training camp development was slowed by an Achilles injury and a shoulder injury, and he sat out the season opener due to a foot issue, according to the injury report.

The 6-foot-3, 196-pound Reynolds had been healthy and available for each of the games since then, but was inactive for three of the past eight, including last Sunday’s game against his old team, the Rams.

Reynolds’ best performance came in Week 3 against the New York Jets, when he caught six passes for 59 yards. In his other appearances combined, however, he caught just four passes for 31 yards.

It became increasingly clear that Reynolds – who was already behind A.J. Brown and Jones on the depth chart -- had been passed by the likes of Marcus Johnson, Chester Rogers and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as well.

“It’s nothing he’s done wrong,” Titans wide receivers coach Rob Moore said recently. “It’s just a matter of those (other receivers) have stepped up and done some good things for us and are getting rewarded for it.”

Added Titans coach Mike Vrabel on the same topic: “It’s nothing in particular. Our receivers have to block better. We need to see our ability to block, to take care of the guy with the football, play better without the football, continue to fight to get open, keep working and practicing. Those are all things that they are all working on doing.”

Should the Titans choose to fill Reynolds’ roster spot with a receiver, the team could go with Mason Kinsey, currently on the practice squad. The former undrafted free agent played in five snaps against Kansas City earlier this season. The other wide receiver on the practice squad is rookie Dez Fitzpatrick, the team’s fourth-round pick earlier this year. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Fitzpatrick was cut at the end of training camp but re-signed to the practice squad.

Reynolds, meanwhile, will be available to the rest of the NFL on the waiver wire. If he passes through unclaimed, he’ll be a free agent.