Mettenberger Joins College Coaching Staff

The former Tennessee Titans quarterback is now an analyst for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger has a new job, and it is one that is likely to lead to bigger things.

The 30-year-old has joined Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama as an offensive analyst, the school announced Thursday. He is one of 10 currently listed in that role for the Crimson Tide but the only one who is a newcomer.

An analyst is a non-coaching role that has served as a springboard for young coaches or a chance for veterans to reboot their careers since the Crimson Tide began utilizing them in 2010. Those who have filled those roles include former University of Tennessee coach Butch Jones, current Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and current Maryland coach Mike Locksley.

One of Alabama’s young analysts last season, Ronald Cooper, is now head coach at Long Island University and another, Jake Long, is now the inside linebackers coach at Oregon.

Mettenberger, a sixth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, appeared in 14 games for the Titans (he was 0-10 as a starter) over two seasons (2014-15) and then spent time with the then-San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers in his brief NFL career. He attempted to extend that career with stints in recent developmental leagues such as The Spring League and the Alliance of American Football.

“It’s hard,” he said two years ago of his continued pursuit of a job as a player. “You work at something your whole life. You base your self-value on football and how you perform, and a lot of people only look at you as a football player. When you’re done, it’s a tough transition, and a lot of guys get depressed.”

Later in 2020, he broke into coaching as an assistant with Hillsboro High School, a Metro Nashville public school.

Mettenberger spent time at three different colleges before he entered the NFL. He began at Georgia and finished at LSU. He faced Alabama twice while at LSU but lost both games, 35-24 in 2012 and 23-16 in 2013.