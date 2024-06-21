Titans Should Sign OT Before Training Camp
The Tennessee Titans have transformed their offensive line this offseason, hiring legendary coach Bill Callahan, signing Lloyd Cushenberry III and drafting JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick.
However, the Titans may not be done. Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder suggests that the team should look to add an offensive tackle before the start of training camp.
"The Tennessee Titans enter the season with some questions at offensive tackle as first-round pick JC Latham will be switching sides of the center and Nicholas Petit-Frere looks to bounce back after a disastrous campaign. That's a bad combination to have in front of a young quarterback," Holder writes. "The team's front office should explore other options to hold down the edges just in case. Adding someone who can lineup at left tackle would be an added bonus so that Latham can begin his NFL career at his more natural spot on the right side."
While the Titans have done everything they can to give Will Levis a successful season, putting Latham, a right tackle in college, on the left side is a bit worrisome. However, they feel confident in his abilities to protect Levis's blindside.
The Titans are so confident in Latham as a left tackle that they don't really have a solution in case it doesn't work. That's why adding a veteran tackle could make sense for the Titans.
If they could sign someone like Charles Leno Jr., a 32-year-old free agent entering his 11th NFL season, to be a backup for Latham, that would be extremely helpful. Leno Jr. played the last three seasons with the Washington Commanders, but the team cut him this spring as he was dealing with a slew of injuries.
He's been recovering throughout the offseason, hoping for the chance to come to a new team in the right situation. Perhaps playing as a swing tackle coming in to mentor the potential future of the franchise at the position is a spot Leno Jr. can be the most valuable. And if he needs to step in and play, he can be serviceable.
