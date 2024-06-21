Titans' Will Levis Taking Big Strides
To say that Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has been on quite the journey over the past year and change would be an understatement.
The Kentucky product went from being projected as one of top picks in the 2023 draft to falling out of the first round entirely and starting out as the third-string quarterback on the Titans "unofficial" depth chart behind Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis. Then, he took over as the starter midway through the season and showed flashes of what made many view him as a top prospect, and now he's the unquestioned starter heading into Year 2.
It's been quite the ride for Levis, but with all the work he's put in to land the starting job, he wouldn't have it any other way.
"It's the work that you get to put in," Levis said, per TennesseeTitans.com. "A lot of it has to be with being able to have that full offseason with the staff and with the team instead of just jumping in around this time (last year). I think I've handled myself really well (this offseason) and I've been able to get a grip on this offense.
"By the time we come back for training camp, I am going to know it like the back of my hand and we're going to be able to get things rolling. It has been a lot of fun and I feel like we just have to keep handling this second year the right way and everything else will fall into place."
Levis, who turns 25 next week, started nine games as a rookie, completing 58.4 percent of his passes for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. It was a decent start, but he obviously still has plenty of room to grow.
This offseason, the Titans have done everything they can to help their young quarterback succeed. Tennessee hired an offensively-minded coach in Brian Callahan, brought in two more quality receivers in Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, and beefed up the offensive line with free agent pickup Lloyd Cushenberry and first-round pick JC Latham. All that, combined with the work he's put in to bettering himself, could lead to Levis taking a massive step forward in Year 2.
"I feel like I am in a more mature, developed position where I am able to just learn and take the teachings from a bad rep instead it letting it affect me on my next one," Levis said.
"Just taking advantage of all that time, like I feel like I have. And knowing all the meeting time and all the stuff we were able to do throughout workout and OTAs up to now has put me in a much better spot and has given me a lot more confidence."
