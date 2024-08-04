Titans Rookie Could Have Massive Impact
The Tennessee Titans need some help in the front seven, and that could come from rookie defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.
Sweat, a second-round pick out of Texas, sat out of OTA's but is making an appearance at training camp, where he can establish himself early and earn a spot in the starting lineup next to Jeffery Simmons.
Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker named Sweat "one to watch" at Titans training camp.
"Tennessee made several additions, including drafting Sweat in the second round. While Sweat was expected to be taken much lower due to off-field issues, he was nearly unblockable during his final season at Texas, finishing with 31 pressures and an outstanding 92.0 run-defense grade," Locker wrote. "Tennessee already wields one of the NFL’s better defensive linemen in Jeffery Simmons, but the team will need more pass-rushing chops after losing edge Denico Autry. If Sweat can avoid distractions and excel during training camp, it could be the sign of an elite interior pairing — and maybe a defensive turnaround — to come."
Sweat came into the league with some legal troubles off the field, but that didn't prevent the Titans from taking him with a high draft pick. The Titans view him very highly and he could be a long-term option for the Tennessee defensive line if he has a standout rookie year.
Sweat is in a position to succeed in Dennard Wilson's defense, and he'll be counted on to rush the passer from the interior and take away some attension from Simmons.
As one of the top veterans at his position in the league, Simmons already commands a lot of double teams, but with Sweat there, opposing offensive coordinators may second-guess that idea and choose to go in a different direction if they realize they need to take care of the rookie as well.
