Titans Give Update on DeAndre Hopkins Injury
The Tennessee Titans are going to be without their biggest offensive weapon for several weeks after DeAndre Hopkins suffered a knee injury during training camp. Head coach Brian Callahan has since confirmed that Hopkins is going to be sidelined, but did give some positive news to the injury.
"It's not a surgical issue, so the timeline could vary on those injuries," Callahan said. "So it will be a few weeks probably until he's back and ready to roll."
Missing surgery is a massive step for Hopkins, who will now hope to be back before Week 1 of the regular season. As an All-Pro veteran, there won't be much of an expected ramp up period following his return, and with time working with Will Levis last season, the team should be able to go from stopped to running once Hopkins is back in the lineup.
In the meantime, the Titans will rely on their other veterans at wide receiver. Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd will take over the team's top two receivers, with Treylon Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine taking on extra reps in his absence.
Hopkins, entering his 12th NFL season and second with the Titans, caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.
