Jamal Adams Hopes Titans Sign Former Teammate
Depth is always a good thing and despite signing safety Jamal Adams this month, the Tennessee Titans could definitely benefit from another addition at the position, especially one who already has some chemistry with the team.
We've talked before about some remaining free agents that the Titans could and should sign, like running back Leonard Fournette, offensive tackle D.J. Humphries, and All-Pro safety Justin Simmons, but Quandre Diggs is another name we'd like to add.
Diggs is heading into his 11th season, made three Pro-Bowls from 2020-2022, and has played all three defensive back positions (cornerback, free safety, and strong safety) during his five seasons with the Detroit Lions and five with the Seattle Seahawks.
Over the last five years Diggs has 324 total tackles (career-high 95 last season), 18 interceptions including one pick-six, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Perhaps his best ability though, is his availability playing every game for four straight seasons.
When Diggs was traded midseason to Seattle in 2019, Jamal Adams followed him the next year signing a four-year contract with the team in 2020.
According to NFL reporter Turron Davenport, "Jamal Adams said he and Quandre Diggs talk every day. They've know each other since they were kids. Adams said he knows Diggs is working through his process but he hopes they become teammates once again."
Now would be the best time for a deal to get done as the team is one week into training camp and this is the time to figure out the depth chart and who will make the 53-man roster.
Diggs would be competing with Amani Hooker, Elijah Molden and Jamal Adams for a strating position, if signed.
