Titans OT Returns to Practice
The Tennessee Titans are getting healthier on the offensive line.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans have activated third-year offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.
Petit-Frere, who turns 25 next month, was a third-round pick by the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft and played 16 games during his rookie season. However, he only played in three games in 2023 after he was suspended six games for violating the league's anti-gambling policy and was placed on injured reserve in the middle of November.
Petit-Frere has continued to rehab his knee injury and it lingered into training camp. He missed the first five practices, but he is now ready to return.
Petit-Frere is expected to be one of the top competitors for the starting right tackle job. With the offensive line in need of a revamp, the Titans are expected to only have Peter Skoronski and Daniel Brunskill returning to the guard positions. JC Latham is slotting in at left tackle after being the No. 7 overall pick in the draft in April. The team also signed Lloyd Cushenberry III from the Denver Broncos to be the anchor for the unit at the center position.
Petit-Frere will have to catch up quick and get right in the trenches if he wants a shot to be the team's starting right tackle. He'll compete alongside Leroy Watson, Dillon Radunz and Jaelyn Duncan among others to try and become the final member of the starting five on the offensive line.
If Petit-Frere can grab that starting spot and play well going into his contract year, he could set himself up for a long and successful career.
Petit-Frere and the Titans are preparing for their first preseason game next Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
