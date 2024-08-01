Former Titans RB Suffers Scary Injury, Air Lifted to Hospital
A former member of the Tennessee Titans is being treated for a back and neck injury that he suffered during practice today.
D'Onta Foreman, who signed with the Cleveland Browns this offseason, is being treated in the hospital for injuries sustained after a play that kept him immobilized for a period of time.
The Browns released the following statement:
"During practice today, Browns running back D'Onta Foreman sustained a direct blwo to the head that resulted in neck pain. The Browns athletic training staff deployed their emergency action procedures to immobilize Foreman. He was taken to an ambulance and is being transported via helicopter to a Medical Center in Roanoke, VA, to undergo further medical evaluation. Foreman had movement in all his extremities. Updates will be provided as more information is received."
Foreman, 28, is entering his seventh NFL season. He was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and played two seasons with his hometown team. In 2019, Foreman was claimed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts, but he was subsequently placed on injured reserve with a torn bicep and never played for the organization.
In 2020, Foreman signed with the Titans midway through training camp and was ultimately able to carve out a role as Derrick Henry's backup. He played in six games, rushing for 95 yards and catching a touchdown.
In 2021, Foreman signed with the Atlanta Falcons but didn't make the 53-man roster out of training camp. In November, Foreman returned to the Titans, playing nine games and running for 566 yards and three touchdowns, his best statistical season to date.
In 2022, he signed with the Carolina Panthers and upped his game, rushing for a career-high 914 yards and five touchdowns. Last year, he signed with the Chicago Bears, playing in seven games and notching 381 yards and four touchdowns.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!