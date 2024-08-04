Titans WRs Help Make AFC South Dangerous
The Tennessee Titans have made considerable upgrades to the wide receiver position this offseason.
After adding DeAndre Hopkins last summer, the Titans doubled down by getting Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency.
CBS Sports writer Garrett Podell ranked all eight divisions based on wide receiver talent and the AFC South clocked in at No. 3.
"Tennessee Titans five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins had a resurgence in 2023, putting together his first 1,000-yard receiving season (1,057) since 2020, his first year with theArizona Cardinals. Calvin Ridley switches teams within the division from the Jaguars to the Titans after leading Jacksonville in both receiving yards (1,016) and receiving touchdowns (eight) last season. Tyler Boyd, whose 513 career catches are the fourth most in Bengals history, followed new head coach Brian Callahan on down to Tennessee in the offseason," Podell writes.
Only the NFC West and NFC North ranked ahead of the AFC South on the list.
The Titans have a strong receiving corps, but it took a hit this week after it was announced that Hopkins would miss the next "several" weeks with a knee injury. Hopkins won't need surgery, but he will be out of practice for the foreseeable future, and he may not be ready in time for the team's Week 1 opener against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 8.
Without Hopkins, the Titans will be okay. They have a decent amount of receivers that can help quarterback Will Levis make plays, but Hopkins is such a key player to the team. He forces teams not to double team Ridley, and opposing defenses simply have to gameplan a lot differently if he's in the lineup. So, the Titans hope that they can get him back soon, because they are likely a very different team if he's on the sidelines.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!