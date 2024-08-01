Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins Suffers Knee Injury
The Tennessee Titans will be without one of their best players for the rest of training camp.
According to NFL insider Paul Kuharsky, Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has strained his knee and will be out of action for the next 4-6 weeks. That should sideline Hopkins for the entire preseason and possibly into the first week or two of the regular season, which begins on Sunday, Sept. 8 against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.
Losing Hopkins is a big blow for quarterback Will Levis and the entire Titans offense. Last season, Hopkins had 75 catches, 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season with Tennessee.
With Hopkins out for the foreseeable future, it will be up to Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd and Treylon Burks to step up for the Titans. Ridley and Boyd were free agent signees for the Titans, while Burks is a third-year pro hoping to get things back on track after a slow start to his career.
The Titans also have sixth-round rookie wideout Jha'Quan Jackson, who could move up the depth chart and get more reps with Hopkins on the sidelines.
“Rookie receiver Jha'Quan Jackson made an outstanding catch on a ball thrown by Willis, catching the football as he slid to the ground. Coaches will surely talk to Jackson about staying up, but it was a nice catch nonetheless,” team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
Losing Hopkins is certainly a big development for the Titans. However, the depth behind Hopkins is very strong and it makes injuries like this not as serious. Of course, the Titans would rather operate with Hopkins out on the field, but this isn't time to panic because of how many capable wideouts are currently on the roster.
The receiver depth will be tested next Saturday when the Titans host the NFC defending champion San Francisco 49ers in the preseason opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!