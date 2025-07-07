2025 All-NFC North Preseason Team: Vikings land 2 on offensive line
Now that we've addressed quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end in our continuing series of the 2025 All-NFC North Preseason Team, it's time to switch gears to the beef-eaters protecting and blocking for the star players at the skill positions: the offensive linemen.
For the offensive line, four On SI NFC North correspondents voted on the top three players in the division at left tackle, left guard, center, right guard, and right tackle. The top two vote-getters at each position made the 2025 All-NFC North Preseason Team. For the Vikings, Christian Darrisaw was recognized as the first team left tackle and Will Fries was the second team right guard.
LT: Christian Darrisaw (Vikings, Taylor Decker (Lions)
Player
Total votes
1st
2nd
3rd
Christian Darrisaw
4
4
Taylor Decker
3
3
Rasheed Walker
1
1
Darrisaw: Darrisaw has developed into one of the best left tackles in the NFL, but expecting him to be as good in 2025 as he was before he tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee during an October game last season might be asking a bit too much of the 26-year-old.
The expectation is that Darrisaw, who has returned to individual drills in practice, could miss a few games to begin the regular season. As one insider recently put it, Darrisaw playing in Week 1 is "probably a rosy expectation." If he's not in the lineup to begin the season, look for the Vikings to give former Bucs tackle Justin Skule a chance to start. — Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI
Decker: The Lions demonstrated their loyalty to Decker last year when they awarded him a new three-year contract extension in the early stages of training camp. Decker did deal with some injuries last season, but when healthy he has been remarkably consistent. He has done a solid job of holding down Jared Goff's blind spots over the last four seasons, and appears to still have some strong performances left in the tank. Decker is viewed as a core veteran leader, and has been a huge part of the Lions' rebuild since being the team's first-round pick in 2016. — John Maakaron, Lions On SI
LG: Joe Thuney (Bears), Aaron Banks (Packers)
Player
Total votes
1st
2nd
Joe Thuney
4
4
Aaron Banks
4
4
Thuney: Left guard has been a revolving door for the Bears over the past four seasons due to frequent injuries to Teven Jenkins, as well as his replacements. If all Thuney brought to Chicago was stability he'd be welcomed with open arms but they're getting much more. He has been the game's best pass-blocking guard for four seasons, according to ESPN's pass block win rate. He led all NFL guards in pass block win rate since the 2020 season at rates of 97% or higher. Last year he even effectively took his skills to tackle for a chunk of the season to solve a Chiefs weakness. Players are watching him closely as a leader by example because of his history of success as a three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl player. The Bears are getting him close to the end of his career but this is anything but a Josh Sitton type of move by GM Ryan Poles to acquire him for a fourth-round pick. As for that ability to be available which the Bears have lacked? Thuney as missed two games in a nine-season career, both in 2022. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI
Banks: The Packers signed Banks to a staggering contract in free agency – giving great-player money to a player who hasn’t been great. Last season, he allowed only one sack but was a mediocre 35th out of 65 guards in PFF’s PBE. A second-round pick in 2021, Banks the past three seasons has started 43 of a possible 51 games. He is a big man with nimble feet who the Packers are betting on taking the next step. — Bill Huber, Packers On SI
C: Drew Dalman (Bears), Elgton Jenkins (Packers)
Player
Total votes
1st
2nd
Drew Dalman
4
3
1
Elgton Jenkins
2
1
1
Ryan Kelly
2
2
Dalman: The Bears have their first real impact center since Olin Kreutz in Dalman, whose great strength is reported by Pro Football Focus to be run blocking. The Bears definitely can use this after they averaged 3.9 yards per carry on runs behind the center, ranking only 21st in the league per NFLGSIS.com. Dalman, though, greatly benefits them in the wide zone blocking scheme as a mobile blocker who gets to the second level. He's known as a technically sound lineman, having been personally coached by his father, former 49ers and Falcons center/guard Chris Dalman, the former Stanford offensive line coach. Dalman will find he doesn't need to perform as many shotgun snaps in Ben Johnson's offense. The Bears hope he'll become a leader up front in a role like Frank Ragnow had in Detroit. — Bears On SI
Jenkins: Jenkins is almost certainly an upgrade over veteran Josh Myers, who left in free agency. The addition of Banks meant moving Jenkins, a Pro Bowler at left guard, to center. He ranked fifth among guards in PBE, with PFF charging him with only one sack. Jenkins does have some background at center, playing the position at Mississippi State and starting in the rain last season against Detroit. Because of how the move could impact his next contract, Jenkins elected to skip the voluntary OTAs and did not practice during minicamp. — Bill Huber, Packers On SI
RG: Graham Glasgow (Lions), Will Fries (Vikings)
Player
Total votes
1st
2nd
Graham Glasgow
4
2
2
Will Fries
2
2
Jonah Jackson
2
2
Glasgow: Glasgow is entering a pivotal 2025 NFL season. After a resurgent 2023 season that made him look like one of Brad Holmes' best finds, he regressed to the mean last year and struggled. Some of it may have been related to bumps and bruises accrued over the course of a season, but he at times looked like he may be destined for a backup role.
Then, things changed. With Frank Ragnow's retirement, Glasgow now is the leader in the clubhouse to start at center when the Lions open the regular season. When he's at his best, he is certainly one of the best interior linemen in the division. However, he'll need to prove he can regain that form with a position switch potentially coming. — John Maakaron, Lions On SI
Fries: Like Darrisaw, the Vikings will need Will Fries to bounce back from injury to ensure a stable offensive line is protecting J.J. McCarthy this season. Fries was playing at an extremely high level at right guard before he fractured his right tibia in Week 5 with the Colts last season.
The injury didn't discourage the Vikings from signing the 27-year-old to a five-year, $87.7 million contract (with $44 million guaranteed), and they won't really know how quickly he'll ease onto a new line until training camp begins.
The respect he's earned in this vote is a product of him being the fourth highest-graded guard by Pro Football Focus before he suffered the injury last season. Considering head coach Kevin O'Connell was raving about how strong Fries looked in May, there's a very high likelihood that he picks up where he left off before the injury — and the Vikings should have him in the lineup in Week 1. — Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI
RT: Penei Sewel (Lions), Zach Tom (Packers)
Player
Total votes
1st
2nd
Penei Sewell
4
4
Zach Tom
3
3
Brian O'Neill
1
1
Sewell: As the first draft pick of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, Sewell has been a massive part and a foundational piece of this Lions rebuild. From day one, he was a starter capable of making a huge impact both as a pass and run blocker. He's also one of the best athletes playing the offensive line in the entire league, which allows the Lions to be creative in how they use him. After trying to throw a pass last year and catching one in the past as well, who knows what could be in store for the talented offensive lineman? As a two time First Team All-Pro, Sewell has cemented his place among the NFL's great offensive linemen. — John Maakaron, Lions On SI
Tom: Tom is a premier player at a premium position but might face an impossible hurdle in ever getting past the Lions’ Sewell for postseason accolades. In last year’s All-Pro vote, Sewell was first team and Philadelphia’s Lane Johnson was second team. Both players are on Hall of Fame trajectories. Tom finished third.
Despite missing the offseason and start of training camp with a torn pectoral, Tom allowed three sacks last season, according to Pro Football Focus. In PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap, Tom ranked 21st out of 68 (minimum 300 pass-blocking snaps). More than just a graceful pass protector, the undersized Tom is one of the best run blockers at the position. — Bill Huber, Packers On SI