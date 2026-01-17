Vikings cut ties with offensive line coach, search for replacement underway

Vikings offensive line coach Chris Kuper's contract has expired, and the team revealed on Saturday that he will not be retained. He has been with the team every season under Kevin O'Connell since 2022, and the search is already underway for his replacement.

Kuper was an offensive lineman for the Denver Broncos from 2006 to 2013, and he began his NFL coaching career in 2016. After stops with the Broncos and Dolphins, he joined O'Connell's first staff in 2022.

The Vikings made a plethora of changes to their offensive line last offseason. They selected Donovan Jackson in the first round of the NFL Draft with the 24th overall pick, and they signed Ryan Kelly and Will Fries to lucrative free agent contracts. They were riddled with injuries as a unit throughout the year, but they still ranked outside the top half of many offensive line rankings throughout the year, despite the high-profile additions.

The offensive line has never quite felt like a strength in the KOC era, although injuries this year hurt. Players in years past, like Ed Ingram, Ezra Cleveland and Garrett Bradbury, have left and played well elsewhere, so a change shouldn't come as too much of a surprise after a down year overall for the Vikings.

Kuper is just the latest domino to fall in what could be a busy offseason for Minnesota's coaching staff. Brian Flores continues to be mentioned in head coaching job searches, defensive backs coach Daronte Jones could get a defensive coordinator job and assistant head coach Mike Pettine is retiring.

