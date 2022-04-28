How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft: TV Channels, Start Time, Streaming, Vikings Preview

It's finally draft time. Here's how to watch and follow along all weekend.

The 2022 NFL Draft is here. The first round takes place tonight, with two more rounds on Friday night and the final four rounds spanning all day Saturday. It's going to be three fun days of action from Las Vegas, NV, with over 260 total picks to be made.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the event, plus some key information and preview content for Vikings fans.

When does it start?

Tonight's first round (April 28) begins at 7:00 p.m central time and will likely last nearly four hours. Tomorrow night (April 29), the second round kicks off at 6:00 p.m. central time. On Saturday (April 30), round four gets underway at 11:00 a.m. central time.

What channel is it on?

The draft will be televised on ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes. It can also be streamed on the ESPN app or ESPN.com, the NFL app or NFL.com, and fuboTV (which has a free trial).

Who has the top pick?

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who are expected to take Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson, or Ikem Ekwonu (though no one truly knows). The Lions, Texans, Jets, and Giants round out the top 5.

Minnesota Vikings draft preview

This is the first draft for new Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell.

For fans who want to get close to the action, the Vikings are hosting the Miller Lite Vikings Draft Party at U.S. Bank Stadium. Details and ticket options can be found here.

Here are the Vikings' current draft picks, which are always subject to change with potential trades.

First round, No. 12

Second round, No. 46

Third round, No. 77

Fifth round, No. 156 (from Ravens, Yannick Ngakoue trade)

Sixth round, No. 184

Sixth round, No. 191 (from Chiefs, Mike Hughes trade)

Sixth round, No. 192 (from Jets, Chris Herndon trade)

Seventh round, No. 250 (from Broncos, Stephen Weatherly trade)

And here's a ton of preview content to check out:

