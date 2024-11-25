Keenan Allen appeared to be offsides before crucial touchdown
Teams get away with penalties frequently in football games. The refs simply can't see everything (just ask Sam Darnold here, or here).
But those missed calls are so much more glaring when the play proves to be critical like one was Sunday at Soldier Field during the Vikings-Bears game.
With just under 7:30 left in the fourth quarter and the Vikings leading 24-10, Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen appeared to be lined up offsides on a play that resulted in Caleb Williams connecting with DJ Moore for a touchdown.
You can see in the screen shot from the FOX broadcast that Allen's right foot is across the blue line and also appears to be ahead of the football.
Allen then set one of the key blocks to free Moore for the touchdown. Here's the video replay:
The touchdown put the Bears within seven of the Vikings, but Minnesota kicked a field goal to go ahead 27-16 and they maintained that lead until Chicago mounted a surreal comeback in the final 30 seconds.
Williams found Allen for a touchdown with 22 seconds left and a two-point conversion made it 27-24. Chicago then recovered the onside kick and Williams hit Moore for a 27-yard gain, setting the stage for Cairo Santos to kick the game-tying 48-yard field goal as time expired.
Minnesota won 30-27 in overtime to improve to 9-2 and even if Allen had been flagged for offsides there's no guarantee the Vikings would've prevented a touchdown on that drive. That said, it would've backed the Bears into a third-and-12 situation and them converting that for a first down has much lower odds.