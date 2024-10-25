Refs missed a blatant facemask against Sam Darnold to end Rams-Vikings
The officiating crew working Thursday night's Vikings-Rams game missed a blatant call on the play that decided the outcome in the final minutes.
With 1:42 on the clock, the Vikings had the ball at their own 5 and trailed 28-20. That's when Rams defensive lineman Byron Young got to Sam Darnold and took him down for a safety that sealed the game. But as he did so, Young very clearly grabbed a hold of Darnold's facemask and twisted it as he sacked the Vikings' quarterback.
Darnold immediately looked around and was flabbergasted that there was no call. Young even seemed to react as if he knew he had messed up — but the refs didn't see it.
Had the foul been called, the Vikings would've gotten a 15-yard penalty and had a chance, from their own 20, to drive down and tie the game with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. It would've been difficult, but they should've at least had the opportunity to try. Instead, the Rams' safety made it 30-20 and sealed the Vikings' second loss in five days.
Asked about the no-call after the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell didn't want to comment.
"It looked like he got it pretty good," he said. "I'm not going to get into a call or no-call. I told our team, officiating and all that stuff, for us to talk about that, for us to seek comfort in that is not how we're going to respond to this. I really don't have a comment on it."