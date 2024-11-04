Another no-call on a hit to Sam Darnold’s head costs the Vikings
For the second straight game, a hit to Sam Darnold's head resulted in a no-call by the officials that hurt the Vikings.
Two Thursdays ago, the Vikings' loss to the Rams was sealed when officials missed a blatant facemask penalty as a Los Angeles defender spun Darnold's head around and threw him to the ground for a safety. It happened again on Sunday night, even if it wasn't as glaringly obvious as the last one.
Early in the second quarter, Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart steamrolled center Garrett Bradbury and got into the backfield. He appeared to make contact to the head of Darnold as he threw him down. Darnold lost the ball on the play and it was scooped up by Kenny Moore II, who darted to the end zone for a defensive touchdown.
A referee initially threw a flag on the play but picked it up after a discussion with the crew.
Again, it's not a 100 percent clear-cut penalty like the one in the Rams game, but NBC officiating analyst Terry McAulay said on the Sunday Night Football broadcast that he thought it should've been a penalty for roughing the passer.
Others on social media did too.
Kevin O'Connell was clearly displeased with the refs picking up the flag, as he had an animated discussion with an official after the play.
The Vikings trail the Colts 7-0 at halftime.