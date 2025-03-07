Report: Byron Murphy Jr. to hit free agency, but Vikings want him back
- As expected, the Vikings and Murphy weren't able to work out an extension prior to free agency, so he'll hit the open market on Monday.
- Minnesota still wants Murphy back, but it'll come down to how high the bidding war goes.
As expected, Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. will hit free agency on Monday and should have a strong market, according to a report from FOX's Jordan Schultz.
This just means that no pre-free agency extension was able to be worked out between Murphy's camp and the Vikings to keep him in Minnesota — but it doesn't mean that he's necessarily going to be playing elsewhere this year. The Vikings want him back, so it'll just depend on how much they're willing to pay if a bidding war breaks out.
All along, it has seemed likely that Murphy's camp would test the market to see what kind of offers are out there. After a six-interception season, the 27-year-old is poised to cash in as one of the top cornerbacks available. He has enjoyed playing in Brian Flores' defense in Minnesota, but the Vikings will have to meet the asking price to keep him around.
There will be plenty of other suitors for Murphy. Teams like the Raiders, Steelers, Jaguars, and Commanders all make sense as teams with cap space in need of cornerback help. The Patriots have more cap space than anyone and could envision Murphy as a good pairing with Christian Gonzalez. The list goes on. Murphy isn't in the elite class at the position, but he's a very good playmaker who has scheme versatility and is right in the heart of his prime.
What might his next contract look like? Jalen Ramsey and Patrick Surtain sit atop the cornerback position at $24 million per year. Murphy isn't getting that type of bag, but he could certainly wind up in the $18-20 million range. Other corners currently averaging that much include Jaylon Johnson, L'Jarius Sneed, Tyson Campbell, and Trevon Diggs. That feels like the correct tier for Murphy.
If the Vikings don't end up re-signing Murphy, they'll need to pivot at the position, especially since Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin are also free agents. Presumably, they'd then make a hard push for one of the other top three corners on the market: Carlton Davis, D.J. Reed, or Charvarius Ward. There are cheaper options who could be smart value acquisitions — guys like Asante Samuel Jr. and Paulson Adebo — but it would be disappointing if the Vikings don't come away with one of the top four cornerbacks available in free agency this year.
