Baby-faced Vikings kicker Will Reichard has trouble getting past NFL security

Baby-faced Vikings kicker Will Reichard sometimes gets stopped by security because he doesn't look like a typical football player. Not exactly the most well-recognized First Team All-Pro in NFL history, eh?

"That happens all the time," Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola revealed Friday on KFAN-FM 100.3's Power Trip Morning Show.

It apparently happened to Reichard when the Vikings were in London to play the Browns this season, and it happened before the 2024-25 regular-season opener against the New York Giants.

"Last year, not this past season, the one before, his rookie year, our first game in New York, New York security wouldn't let him on the field," DePaola said.

Fun fact: Reichard, 25, was 5 days old when the Vikings lost 41-0 to the Giants in the 2001 NFC Championship Game.

"So people would walk by and be like, 'Why are you talking to security?' Security would be like, 'You know him?' I'm like, 'Yeah, he's our kicker,'" DePaola continued. "And so they let him on. After that, I would try to stand next to him and hold his hand and like, 'No, he's with us, guys.'"

Reichard was 33 of 35 on field goals this season. One of those misses came with controversy, as it looked like it hit a camera wire against the Browns in London. The other miss fell short on a 53-yard attempt in Week 8 against the Chargers, and the replay revealed that Reichard's foot grazed the turf before making contact with the ball.

Minnesota selected Reichard with the 203rd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he was the only kicker in the NFL in 2025 with a field goal percentage of at least 92 and a perfect extra point percentage.

DePaola, meanwhile, was named Second Team All-Pro. He's the first long snapper in league history to earn All-Pro honors in four consecutive seasons. He was a First Team selection in 2022 and 2024, and a Second Team selection in 2023. Jacksonville's Ross Matiscik took home the First Team All-Pro honor this season.

